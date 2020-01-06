Eguma Believes Rivers United can Win NPFL Title

Rivers United manager Stanley Eguma says his team is capable of landing the NPFL title following Sunday’s 2-0 win over MFM FC.

Ossy Martin gave the Pride of Rivers the lead after heading home Chigozie Ihunda’s cross in the 22nd minute.

Nelson Esor then netted the second goal three minutes after the restart as Stanley Eguma’s men picked their sixth win of the campaign at the Yakubu Gowon stadium.

The victory moved Rivers United third on the league table with 21 points and are three points off the pace.

Reacting to the victory, Eguma expressed his delight with his team’s performance adding that they are on course to fight for the NPFL title.

“Well, it was a good game, I think the players did well,” Eguma said after the win against MFM. “We missed some scoring chances, but scoring two is not a bad game.

“We gave our best for this game and we got the result. It’s good for us, it is bringing back a lot of confidence into the team. The team can now contest for the title.”

Eguma led Rivers United (then Dolphins) to their last league title back in 2011.