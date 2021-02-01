Eguma admits Rivers United didn’t play well in victory over Adamawa United

Stanley Eguma admits Rivers United struggled, despite beating Adamawa United on Sunday.

Rivers United endured a frustrating outing at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium against the lowly rated visitors.

The host missed an clear cut opportunity to break the duck in the first half as Godwin Aguda missed a penalty.

But, they finally got their winning goal through Fortune Omoniwari in the 51st minute.

Although the points returned Rivers United to the top of the summit, Eguma said, he’s not happy with the performance.

“We did not have a good game as usual, maybe I can attribute it to our recent travelings. We also lacked a bit of sharpness and fatigue is telling as well,” said the Coach.

“Away from that, we made some few changes and tried to played fantastic football.

“Overall we all happy with the points and our position on the table.”