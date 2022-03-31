Eguavoen steps down, NFF dismisses Technical crew withdraws Contract… Set to announce new handlers for Super Eagles

In the aftermath of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Nigeria Football Federation announced it has fired the entire Super Eagles technical crew and also the withdrawal of a two-and-half year contract offered them.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary Mohamed Sanusi, Thursday, the NFF stated that a new “A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.”

Meanwhile, Augustine Eguavoen had earlier stepped down from his interim role in the Super Eagles as reported exclusively by Brila Media.

Per Brila:

Austin Eguavoen has stepped down as Super Eagles Head Coach and will return to his role as Technical Director of all national teams.

Reliable sources reveal that Eguavoen has sent an official letter to the NFF stating his decision.

Brila Media gathered that in the aftermath of the failed World Cup bid, the NFF will announce the sack of Eguavoen, however, the embattled Coach is yet to sign the proposed Two and a-half year contract for the Super Eagles job which he was handed two days before the first leg of the World Cup play-off against Ghana.

Eguavoen was appointed as interim Super Eagles head Coach after the sacking of Gernot Rohr in December.

The former Nigerian captain led the team to a R16 stop at the AFCON in Cameroon and subsequently lost to Ghana in the race to reach the Winter World Cup in Qatar.