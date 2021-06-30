Eguavoen insists “best” Players in Super Eagles camp, Reveals more will get Invitation

Austine Eguavoen has defended the selection of players in the Super Eagles camp for the friendly against Mexico, insisting consultations were wide and thorough to come up with the list.

Eguavoen, who heads the NFF Technical Committee, has been in charge of the team and will guide them in the game against Mexico.

However, the 28-man list had come under scrutiny from the media, most of whom have debated the squad does not reflect merit or the best quality in the league, a view the Coach disagrees with.

“I am very okay with the players in camp and they’ve impressed me,” Eguavoen told FL.

“However nothing is perfect, you would understand the way they play for their respective clubs is different and we needed them to adapt quickly. So, far they’ve been doing just that.”

“How do we determine who the best legs are? The National team is for all who can play football. There are over 600 players in the league and to select 23 isn’t an easy task.

“I can’t claim to watch every single match this season, but I made consultations and this is a process, not a one-off.

“Hopefully it continues so we can give more players the opportunity to play for the Country and I would like to see this continue.”