Eguavoen finally reveals Gernot Rohr’s role with “Home” Super Eagles

Gernot Rohr gave Austine Eguavoen tactical tips as the latter prepares the “home” Super Eagles for an international friendly match against Mexico.

Rohr has come under criticism for his treatment of players in the domestic league, even the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare called out the German for discrimination against NPFL players.

However, Eguavoen jumped to the defence of the Eagles Manager.

Speaking to FL before the team’s departure, the NFF technical Committee head disclosed that Rohr has had inputs in the team’s tactics and preparation.

“I can’t tell you if Rohr (Gernot) will be involved technically (against Mexico). But, in fairness to him, he has been involved with us from day one; every training session Morning and Evening, I even got some tips from him on some tactical issues,” Eguavoen revealed.

“He hasn’t been involved in any other capacity and I’m not sure if he would want a seat on the bench in the match, but he has travelled to France and will join us in the US.”