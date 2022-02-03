Eguavoen Confirms He’ll Stay on as Super Eagles Coach

Austin Eguavoen has all but confirmed he will remain as Coach of the Super Eagles with reports suggesting the interim Boss has been offered a two year deal by the NFF and Sports Ministry.
Eguavoen told FL he will prepare Nigeria’s World Cup playoffs program ahead of the double header clash against regional rivals Ghana in March.
The 56 year-old who led Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon suffered a shock round of 16 elimination after an impressive run in the group stages.
Nigeria’s performance in the competition earned the Coach, who is also the Technical Director of the Federation plaudits and sparked rumors he could be handed the coaching on a permanent basis.
Reacting to the support from across a broad section of the Country Eguavoen said it was inspiring.
“I am happy with the support. What else is there to stay? When you know there is support from the people it gives extra power motivation and power. Even more so the fact that we have people behind us it’ll give us the motivating factor to go a bit further. Also when there’s negativity it can weigh us down, but it’s all positive right now.”
“We have not started preparation for the Playoffs I will sit with my technical crew and draw up a program for the World Cup playoffs. We only just submitted our technical report of the AFCON. In fact it is the reason why I have travelled from Lagos to see the Minister.”