ECL: Dessers double inspires Feyenoord win

Cyriel Dessers netted a brace and Luis Sinisterra added a third as Feyenoord snatched a UEFA Europa Conference League semi final ticket from Slavia Prague at the Sinobo Stadium.
Dessers started the game and was on song as early as the second minute for the game’s opener and also take the aggregate score to 4-3.
But, the hosts leveled twelve minutes later through Ivory Coast’s Ibrahim Traore to tie the aggregate score again.
Almost in the hour mark Dessers struck again, picking up a loose ball seizes Ales Mandous’ error and the Nigeria dispatched coolly to restore the Dutch side’s advantage.
It was his 8th goals in all 10 Conference League appearances (including qualifiers) and it moves him to third in the top scorers chart.
The final blow was dealt by Sinisterra in the 78th minute to kill off any hopes of a fightback even Slavia Prague’s own backyard.