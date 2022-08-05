Ebuka close to surpassing Emmanuel Amunike’s record in Egypt

John Ebuka is two goals away from equaling Emmanuel Amunike’s record of 26 goals in his time in the Egypt Premier League.

Amunike spent three seasons at Zamalek and made 71 appearances for the White Knights, where he became a cult hero.

The 1994 African Footballer of the Year remains the highest scoring Nigerian in the Egyptian topflight.

On Thursday, Ebuka grabbed a brace in ENPPI’s 2-0 win against Eastern Company in a Premier League fixture.

Ebuka has now scored 13 league goals this season, three more than he managed in 33 appearances in his debut season at the club.

The 25 year-old has scored a total of 24 goals in 66 appearances across all competitions in his two seasons in Egypt.

He is also in the conversation for the golden shoe, as he sits second in the top scorers’ standing.

However, Enppi moved to 9th in the standings and Thursday’s win was a huge boost to their chances of avoiding relegation with five rounds of matches left to play.