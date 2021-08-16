Ebuehi’s penalty sends Venezia into Coppa Italia second round

Tyronne Ebuehi converted the winning kick from the penalty spot to ensure Venezia progress to the second round of the Coppa Italia.
Ebuehi was the fifteenth penalty kick taker, he dispatched Venezia’s 9th spot kick as they defeated Frosinone 8-7 on Sunday at the Stadio Paolo Mazza.
In what was a keenly contested game, neither side could find the breakthrough in 90 minutes.
But the first goal would eventually come in extra-time, Mirko Gori the goal scorer in the third minute of extra-time.
Venezia leveled from the spot before the end of the first half of extra time. Francesco Di Mariano dispatched his kick to tie proceedings and send the game into penalties.
Their next opponent is Serie B side Ternana and the game is scheduled for December.