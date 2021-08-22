Ebuehi Venezia Serie A debut ends in defeat to Napoli, Osimhen sent off

Tyronne Ebuehi’s Serie A debut ended in defeat with Venezia, as 10-man SSC Napoli still comfortably secured a 2-0 win at the Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Ebuehi started and was on until the 51st minute while Victor Osimhen was sent off in the first-half.

The forward pushed an opponent during an off the ball incident and was likely given his marching orders for violent conduct.

It took a while, but Napoli would eventually find the important first goal. Insigne had missed a penalty (57′) before got a second chance and converted to break the deadlock in the 62nd minute.

Eljif Elmas got the all important second in the 72nd minute bringing a huge relief to Luciano Spalleti.

Speaking after the game, Luciano reacted to his team’s losing a man and how they responded to that “difficult moment”:

“Our performance showcased our winning mentality,” stated Luciano Spalletti after the opening-day victory over Venezia at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“I enjoyed the team performance in the second half, while we were slow and predictable in the first half. Congratulations to Venezia for being so alert to every tactical move.

“In the second half, we were more effective and then the goals came. Insigne showed how captains stand up and lead by example during difficult moments. You need technical ability and also character out on the pitch and Lorenzo showed what he’s about tonight.

“I reiterate the fact that we aren’t missing anything in order to be competitive. The squad knows what it wants and how good it is. We need to be aware of what we can achieve. Whoever complains is destined not to go far. We want to have our own specific identity and are aware of how much we can accomplish.”