Ebuehi Outstanding for Empoli, Okoye on the bench

Tyronne Ebuehi
Tyronne Ebuehi in action during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and Udinese Calcio. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

It has been a tough start to the season for Empoli in the Serie A, but they put in a tough fight on Saturday against Udinese to pick up a point.

Tyronne Ebuehi was one of the better players on the pitch on the day, and the Nigerian featured for the entire duration of the game.

Ebuehi picked up his sixth league appearance for Empoli and the RB was almost unplayable.

He stacked the stats sheets with a goal attempt, 69 passes – three more than any other player in the game.

On the defensive and attacking transition he posted 2 dribbles, 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 clearances, 1 block, 1 aerial duel and 83 touches.

Although the game ended goalless, Empoli boss Aurelio Andreazzoli will take the outcome especially as his team kept only their second clean sheet of the campaign.

 

On the other end, Isaac Success was introduced off the bench in the 63rd minute for Udinese, while Maduka Okoye was an unused substitute.

