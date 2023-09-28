AFCON 2019Players Abroad Ebuehi Off the Bench, Empoli off the Base By Adebanjo - September 28, 2023 0 22 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Tyronne Ebuehi and Alberto Grassi celebrate the victory after during the Serie A between Empoli FC and US Salernitana. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) Tyronne Ebuehi started on the bench for Empoli in Wednesday’s Serie A match against Salernitana. Ebuehi came on as a forced substitute early in the first half and helped Gli Azzurri pick up their first points in the league this season. The RB played 74minutes and scored a decent rating as the hosts secured a 1-0 victory. It was their first win in six league matches and the first in eight matches across all competitions, stretching back to last season. The victory lifts them off the base of the standings and spot as well as a point over Cagliari.