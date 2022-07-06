Ebuehi joins Empoli on a Free, Market Value Dips

Tyronne Ebuehi’s permanent move to Serie A side Empoli was confirmed, Tuesday, but the Player’s value has also dropped as a result of the Free transfer.
Ebuehi completed a three-year move to the Florence club after three years as a Benfica Player.
Although he had signed a five-year contract then in 2018 – as a free Agent – his first season was marred by a long term injury.
When he returned to fitness, the RB was sent out on loan to FC Twente and last season he was at Venezia, and in that campaign the Nigerian featured 20 times in all competitions.
Eventually, He was let go on a free by Benfica, who entered into negotiation with Empoli and agreed a sell-on fee in the contract.
Meanwhile, the 26 year-old’s market value dipped by as much as €100,000 with the latest move.
The current value of €1.40m is a big improvement from 2020 – in his time at FC Twente – when he was valued at just €700,000.
📣 𝐓𝐲𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐄𝐛𝐮𝐞𝐡𝐢 𝐞̀ 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐥’𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢
Difensore classe 1995, arriva a titolo definitivo dal @SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/c66lz1Ubb0
— Empoli Fc Official (@EmpoliCalcio) July 5, 2022