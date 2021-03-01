Ebuehi impresses in FC Twente clash with Heracles

Tyrone Ebuehi put in a good shift at the weekend in the Eredivisie clash between Heracles and FC Twente.

Ebuehi, who is on loan from SL Benfica, started the game making his league appearance number 23 for Twente.

The 25 year-old had 84 touches, the third most by a defender in the game and completed 68 passes.

Playing as right-back, the Nigerian was solid defensively. He made 3 tackles and 5 interceptions.

Twente were hoping to push further up in the European spot but were trailing inside six minutes.

Ismail Azzaoui found the back of the net early, but the lead only lasted 7 minutes as Queensy Menig levelled up for the visitors.

Heracles were back ahead in the second half, Rai Vloet with the second in minute 47.

But, they couldn’t hold the lead and Twente were right back in it, scoring again three minutes later through Danilo.

Twente will next face relegation threatened Willem II in the league.