Players AbroadWorld Football Ebuehi Double Assists pulls Empoli Clear of Relegation Zone By Joseph Obisesan - May 9, 2023 0 49 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp EMPOLI, ITALY - MAY 8: Tyronne Efe Ebuehi of Empoli FC battles for the ball with Erik Botheim of US Salernitanaduring the Serie A match between Empoli FC and Salernitana at Stadio Carlo Castellani on May 8, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images) Tyronne Ebuehi had one of his best nights for in Empoli in the Serie A win against Salernitana on Monday. Empoli pulled an impressive 2-0 victory, in their fight for relegation survival, and Ebuehi was involved in both goals. He assisted Nicolo Cambiaghi for the home team’s opening goal in the 38th minute and he was also on hand to deliver the assist for Francesco Caputo’s match-winner. The RB performed admirably in the contest, but didn’t play the entire duration, and was replaced by Petar Stojanovic in the 87th minute. Empoli now have 38 points after 34 games, moving them up to 14th in Serie A from Monday’s victory.