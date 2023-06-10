Ebube Calms Injury Fears, to Resume Super Eagles Camp on Monday

Rivers United left-back, Ebube Duru, has softened fears that he would not be available to play in next weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone after he limped off in the NPL Super 6 match against Bendel Insurance.
Duru was one of four NPL players Jose Peseiro selected in the 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.
After leaving the field with a limp during Rivers United’s 2-1 victory over Bendel Insurance on Friday, there were concerns that he will not make it.
But, the left back has calmed the fears and confirmed that he would be in the national team camp.