Ebi Injured, Two other Stars Out of Nigeria’s Redemption game against Zambia

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will have to do without the experience of their captain and veteran CB Onome Ebi for the their place match of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

Ebi has been ruled out of the game with a grade 2 muscle tear, which she sustained in the semi-final match against Morocco.

She was on for 77 minutes before she was substituted following the injury concerns.

On Thursday, she posted an update on her injury, in a tweet where she also declared she was out of Friday’s game in Casablanca.

Per the tweet, it reads:

Captain Onome Ebi has been knocked out by a hamstring injury (biceps femoris muscle tear – Grade 2) and could require between six weeks to two months to recover. She suffered the injury in the gruelling semi final battle against Morocco on Monday that the Falcons lost on penalty.

Captain Onome Ebi has been knocked out by a hamstring injury (biceps femoris muscle tear – Grade 2) and could require between six weeks to two months to recover. She suffered the injury in the gruelling semi final battle against Morocco on Monday that the Falcons lost on penalty. pic.twitter.com/XuWjZQZqL4 — ONOME EBI (@EBIONOME) July 21, 2022

But, Onome Ebi is not the only player that has been ruled out of the bronze medal match.

The duo of Halimatu Ayinde and Rasheedat Ajibade, both of whom were sent off against Morocco, will also play no part in the game.

Meanwhile, there had been multiple reports confirming the team boycotted their penultimate training session over unpaid bonuses since the commencement of their WAFCON 2022 campaign.

However, the players were back out again, Thursday, for the final session ahead of the game against She polopolo of Zambia.

The game holds Friday at the Stade Mohamed V.