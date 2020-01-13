Eagles Roundup: Assist for Simon in Nantes Win, Osimhen Fires blank, Aina in Torino Win

Moses Simon registered an assist in Nantes’ 2-0 away win against Saint-Etienne in a French Ligue 1 clash on Sunday.

Simon was handed his 17th league start at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and put in a good shift.

Algerian midfielder Mehdi Abeid shot Nantes in front seven minutes before the half hour mark.

The visitors kept dominating proceedings and went into the break with a 1-0 advantage.

On resumption of the second half, Simon provided the assist for Ludovic Blas’ second goal on 48th minute as Nantes picked maximum points away from home.

Simon has scored two goals and registered five assists for Nantes in 18 appearances this season.

The victory ensures Christian Gourcuff’s side remain fourth on the Ligue Un table with 32 points.

Elsewhere,Victor Osimhen was in action for Lille in the 1-0 defeat to Dijon at the Stade Gaston-Gerard on Sunday.

Osimhen played for the whole of 90 minutes but could not save the Great Danes from losing against Stephane Jobard’s men.

After Julio Tavares opened the scoring for the Mustards, the Nigerian came close to level matters in the 86th minute but his header was saved.

The 23-year-old striker struck two shots in the encounter and had a 73% successful pass rate in his quest to help his side avoid defeat.

Osimhen has featured 19 times for the Les Dogues this term, netting 10 goals and providing four assists thus far.

In Italy, Ola Aina played a key role in Torino’s 1-0 home win against Bologna.

The Super Eagles player saw 90 minutes of action at the Olympic Grande Torino Stadium and gave a good impression of himself.

Torino picked their eighth win of the campaign on the day and have amassed 27 points from 19 games.

Aina has played 16 league games for Torino this season, starting twelve of those.