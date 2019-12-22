Eagles Round up: Kayode bags brace, Osimhen scores and Iwobi injured

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi only play for 11 minutes in Everton’s goalless draw against former Club Arsenal on Saturday.

The forward picked up what seems to be an hamstring injury and was replaced by Cenk Tosun.

At the Etihad Stadium, Wilfred Ndidi played all 90 minutes for Leicester City in their 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Ndidi was yellow carded in the encounter, while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was unused sub for the encounter.

In the Championship, Semi Ajayi played the entire duration in West Bromwich Albion’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The draw is a disappointing results , but it was enough to extend their lead on top of the log to three points.

Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel were also in action for Queens Park Rangers in their 2-2 Charlton Athletic.

While Eze played all the minutes, Osayi-Samuel was introduced late on in the second half of the game.

In Spain, Samuel Chukwueze helped Villarreal to a hard fought win over Getafe at home.

Moi Gomes scored the solitary goal of the game and Samuel Chukwueze was replaced in the 80th minutes by Karl Toko Ekambi.

In the German Bundesliga, Dutch-Nigerian teenager Joshua Zirkzee scored in second consecutive game as Bayern Munich left it late to beat Wolfsburg 2-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Zirkzee was introduced in the 83rd minute and scored the go-ahead goal two minutes later, just as he did on his Bundesliga debut vs at Freiburg on Wednesday.

In the Netherlands, Cyriel Dessers was on target for Heracles Almelo against SC Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion.

Dessers scored in the 54th minute which happened to be his 12th league goal, but SC Heerenveen hit back two minutes later to share the spoils.

Meanwhile Chidera Ejuke was on for 90 minutes for SC Heerenveen.

In Turkish Super Lig, Olanrewaju Kayode bagged brace and and assist in Gaziantep’s 4-3 win over Kasimpasa 4-3 in Istanbul.

Kayode netted the first inside opening six minutes, before scoring from the spot just before half-time.

Kayode also got a brace and assist in his team’s win vs Kayserispor in his last outing.

In France , Victor Osimhen passed a late test to feature in Lille’s league game against Monaco.

The 20 year old gave Lille the lead, but Monaco responded with five goals on their own go avenge Wednesday’s loss .

Osimhen was substituted in the 65th minutes of the game.

Meanwhile Simon Moses failed to save Nantes from shocking home defeat to Angers.

In another game, Samuel Kalu played the entire minutes of Bordeaux goalless draw with Rennes.