Eagles Coaches Have Poor Man Management Skills – Ideye

Nigerian Forward Brown Ideye has called for proper man management by Coaches of the Super Eagles following after he was frozen out of the team.

Ideye said players need to be rightly and duly informed whenever they would not be picked for an international tournament.

It comes after former players Chinedu Obasi and Nosa Igiebor, pointed that they hadn’t been properly informed of their exclusions from major squads.

Ideye’s partnership with Emmanuel Emenike secured Nigeria’s last continental triumph, was unceremoniously dropped from the 2014 World Cup squad alongside Nosa Igiebor despite playing major roles in Qualification.

The Striker would however not revisit the circumstances surrounding his failure to make Nigeria’s squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He has scored 6 Goals in 28 outings for the Super Eagles and the 31-year-old is also not ruling out a return to the national team.