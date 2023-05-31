Dutchman Promes nabbed for Smuggling Cocaine

Dutch and Spartak Moscow midfielder, Quincy Promes has been accused of smuggling £65 million-worth of cocaine.
Three years ago in Antwerp, Promes was taken in for questioning for attempted murder, and the 31-year-old is currently on trial.
According to reports the Dutch International was charged with smuggling two batches of cocaine totaling 1370kg by the Public Prosecution Service.
A pre-trial is reportedly scheduled on June 5 in Netherlands, but Promes, who has 50 caps for the Netherlands, won’t be there because he’s scheduled to play for Russian team Spartak Moscow in their season-ending match on Saturday.
His most recent appearance came in 2021, as a result of his legal troubles keeping him off the World Cup roster last year.
This is not the only case the former Ajax and Sevilla star is facing.
Furthermore, it is asserted that new evidence proves Promes’ alleged 2020 stabbing of his cousin at a family gathering.
According to reports from the previous year, the forward had initially denied claims but had now admitted to the stabbing during police wiretaps.