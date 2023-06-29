Duru Prepares to Extend Rivers United Stay

Despite interest from other clubs, Rivers United defender Ebube Duru is eager to stay put at the club.
Duru is open to extending his contract with the former Nigeria Premier League champions for the correct compensation.
In 2021, the 23-year-old moved from Lobi Stars to Rivers United.
Last season, the left-back made frequent appearances for Rivers United in both the CAF Confederation Cup and NPL and performed impressively, ending the campaign as the defender with the most number of goals in the league across both phases of the abridged league.
Since joining the team, Duru has scored 11 goals in 68 league games.
He has also grown to be a regular name on the call ups list for the Super Eagles.