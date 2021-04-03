Dull Sunshine Stars held by Akwa United, Winless Run hits 12 Games

Sunshine Stars are now winless in 12 games and are one point above the drop zone following Saturday’s goalless draw against Akwa United.

The Agege Township Stadium hosted Sunshine Stars, the second of their two-game ban by the League Management Company in March.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s has has not been able to motivate his players; the side have picked only six points in their last 12 League matches.

The last time the Owena Whales won a league game was in January, a 3-0 victory against Rangers in Akure.

SUNSHINE STARS IN TURMOIL

The Club is in turmoil after players marched the streets of Akure protesting the non-payment of 7 months Salaries and bonuses.

@SunshineFCAkure players are on their way to the Governor @RotimiAkeredolu‘s office to protest 7months of unpaid salaries and bonuses pic.twitter.com/nrMVMyhVRi — Guarantor (@Guarantor2011) March 30, 2021

A few days later top Executives at the Ondo State Football Agency; the administrative unit of the club, were suspended.

Sunshine Stars have never been relegated, but there are concerns at the club of that likelihood playing out this season.