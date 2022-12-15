Duke Udi compares Morocco to Super Eagles Golden Generation

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Walid Regragui, Head Coach of Morocco, applauds fans after the 0-2 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match against France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Former Nigerian player Duke Udi had praised the performance of Morocco against France and also hailed the team’s relationship with the fans.

Udi insists the relationship between the Morocco NT and their fans reminds of Nigeria back in the late 90’s and early 2000.

 

The former Nigerian winger in a chat with FL revealed the North Africans are now ahead of Nigeria in terms of football, organisation and structure.

 

‘Nigeria began to lose it when they started having different supporters club and divided the football by factions both among players and administrators. But I haven’t lost hope that we can get right,’ Udi said.

He also lauded the performance of Morocco in the 2-0 defeat to France, claiming Walid Regragui’s side played their best football against the World Champions.

 

The former Sunshine Stars head Coach, singled out the likes of Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat and Achraf Hakimi as the stand out performers.

‘They deserved to at least get a goal for all their efforts, it was a really very brave performance against France, the defending world champions.

‘Romain Saiss should not have started the encounter, the coach had to compensate for the presence of the unfit captain by going with a back three when their main strength was in a back four.

‘You saw after Saiss was replaced and the team reverted to a back four, their defence regained its solidity.

Duke Udi claimed that West African coaches would not have risked the skipper even though he was an important part of their system.

