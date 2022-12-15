Duke Udi compares Morocco to Super Eagles Golden Generation

Former Nigerian player Duke Udi had praised the performance of Morocco against France and also hailed the team’s relationship with the fans.
Udi insists the relationship between the Morocco NT and their fans reminds of Nigeria back in the late 90’s and early 2000.
The former Nigerian winger in a chat with FL revealed the North Africans are now ahead of Nigeria in terms of football, organisation and structure.
‘Nigeria began to lose it when they started having different supporters club and divided the football by factions both among players and administrators. But I haven’t lost hope that we can get right,’ Udi said.
He also lauded the performance of Morocco in the 2-0 defeat to France, claiming Walid Regragui’s side played their best football against the World Champions.