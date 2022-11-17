Dubai-based Midfielder alleges Nigerian Coach demanded Cash for National team Invite

Joseph Obisesan
Abdul Oluwasegunfunmi Michael.

Coming at a time when Nigerian Coaches and football Administrators are facing backlash over a corruption-riddled system and the NFF is faced with integrity crisis, more revelations continue to emerge of the deep rooted rot, high-handedness and brazen acts of compromise in the National team.

The recent allegation of cash for invite has been leveled against current National U20 head Coach Ladan Bosso.

In a Twitter thread by Dubai-based player, Abdul Oluwasegunfunmi Michael, the youngster revealed the Coach made cash demands from his representative for a call up to the team.

His tweet read:
“My Manager to Ladan Bosso of a possible U20 call up and incision, Baba say make I bring 6m. I go pay to represent my country again. Nawa!

The 19-year-old explained how his manager allegedly spoke to Ladan Bosso, but was told to pay 6 million Naira for invitation to the U20 squad.

He further described meeting Bosso’s representative, but the discussions did not yield any positive outcome.

I spoke with him once, then I spoke with his PA later on. The way he was talking sef, I felt disgusted.

The midfielder also revealed that he had a similar experience years ago, when he wanted to join the National U17 side.

He also declared his intention to dump Nigeria and represent another Country at international level.

This adds to the long list of players who have had similar experiences of corruption in Nigerian football.

