Dubai-based Midfielder alleges Nigerian Coach demanded Cash for National team Invite

Coming at a time when Nigerian Coaches and football Administrators are facing backlash over a corruption-riddled system and the NFF is faced with integrity crisis, more revelations continue to emerge of the deep rooted rot, high-handedness and brazen acts of compromise in the National team.
The recent allegation of cash for invite has been leveled against current National U20 head Coach Ladan Bosso.
In a Twitter thread by Dubai-based player, Abdul Oluwasegunfunmi Michael, the youngster revealed the Coach made cash demands from his representative for a call up to the team.
His tweet read:
“My Manager to Ladan Bosso of a possible U20 call up and incision, Baba say make I bring 6m. I go pay to represent my country again. Nawa!
The 19-year-old explained how his manager allegedly spoke to Ladan Bosso, but was told to pay 6 million Naira for invitation to the U20 squad.
He further described meeting Bosso’s representative, but the discussions did not yield any positive outcome.
I spoke with him once, then I spoke with his PA later on. The way he was talking sef, I felt disgusted.
The 19-year-old who aims to be like Lampard said, “My manager spoke to Ladan Bosso about a possible U-20 call-up, he asked me to bring N6,000,000, am I supposed to pay before representing my country?”. He went on to reveal that he spoke with his PA and he didn't feel good. pic.twitter.com/xHJyVsKE2N
