Drogba’s Past Responsible for his Ivory Coast FA Election Setback – Amokachi

Didier Drogba’s setback at the polls in his bid to become the President of Fédération Ivoirienne de Football could be as a result of enmity for the Ivorian Legend, says former Nigerian footballer Daniel Amokachi.

Drogba and another candidate, FIF vice President, Idriss Diallo both got zero votes.

The 14-member (Association) caucus that voted during the elections massively threw their support behind League President Sory Diabate, while three persons abstained.

Speaking on the outcome for Drogba, who was tipped as favorite, Amokachi said his past as captain of Les Éléphants might hurt his chances of leading his Country’s football.

‘It’s shocking to think Drogba didn’t get a vote, but again you must look back to when he was captain of the national team, maybe he had a personality that was hard for some people to accept,’ Amokachi said on his Radio Show ‘The Bull’s Pit’.

‘This is what I think happened, because as footballers when you are in the spot light you could have a certain chip on your shoulder.

‘This is a lesson for the active footballers, the young ones who may have such big ambitions. Watch your conduct and above all things keep your head down.’

The election was done via video conferencing and a second round of voting involving members of the Active Footballers Association, the coaches, referees, and the physios will also cast their votes.

Drogba retired as the third most capped Ivorian and remains Ivory Coast’s record goal scorer in an senior career that spanned 12 years.