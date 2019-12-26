Dressers confirms Cagliari interest

Heracles forward Cyriel Dessers has confirmed there is contact from Cagliari of Italy for his signature in the January transfer window opens.

The Super Eagles hopeful said the Italian outfit are ready to prize him away from his Dutch side in the coming transfer window.

Dressers has banged 15 goals and 5 assists in all competitions for Heracles Almelo this season, including 12 in the league alone.

While confessing his admiration for Italy, Dessers is however not interested in a January switch to the country.

“Cagliari have recently come to enquire about me, but there is still a difference between coming and enquiring and making an effective bid,” the Nigerian-Belgian told Dutch ex-international Andy van der Meyde as quoted by VoetbalNieuws.be.

“Italy is a beautiful country. I went there on holiday 2 years ago, and it is fantastic.”

“In any case, it seems wise to finish the season at Heracles first. Then we can see which teams are interested.”

Cagliari are sixth on the Serie A table and have identified the striker as one of their main targets.