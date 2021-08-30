Dresden 0-3 Paderborn: Impressive Jamilu Collins gets assist in top of table clash

Jamilu Collins got an assist at the weekend as Paderborn put three first-half goals past SG Dynamo Dresden to continue their unbeaten run in the league this season.

Collins set up Kai Pröger for the German’s second goal four minutes after he had doubled the lead for the visitors.

Paderborn took the lead through Sven Michel in the 6th minute and by the 26th had wrapped up the contest.

Meanwhile the Nigerian LB, was also solid defensively for the team making 3 interceptions, 4 clearances, 1 block and 4 tackles attempted.

The outcome of the top-of the-table clash moved Paderborn into second, a place and a point above Dresden in the Bundesliga II table after five round of matches.