Dramatic Night at Goodison for Iwobi and Everton

Alex Iwobi was in action for the full 90 minutes as Everton scored a late goal to snatch a point from Tottenham Hotspur.



It was a tale of two halves when Everton welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison park in Monday night.

Both teams needed to win as Tottenham are still nursing their top-four ambitions while Everton are doing everything possible not to drop to the championship next summer.

The first half was just a formality and no one could have guessed how explosive the second Forty-five minutes would have been.

From the blast of the whistle, both teams started brightly and had a few chances but nothing clear-cut as both were guilty of misplaced passes and indecisiveness in front of goal.

After a goalless first half that saw both teams register a shot on target each, things started to boil over in the second half.

Just before the hour mark Abdoulaye Doucoure and Harry Kane were involved in a scuffle following a horror tackle from the Malian and the referee did not hesitate to send off former.

With Everton going a man down, Tottenham took the initiative and 10 minutes after, Micheal Keane gave away a needless penalty to hand Tottenham a lifeline.

Harry Kane stepped up to dispatch the Penalty much to the frustration of the home team and their supporters.

Before the red card and the penalty, Everton was solid defensively and held on with ten men, stopping Tottenham from doubling the scoreline.

With the game in its dying embers, Everton grabbed and threw the kitchen sink at it for one last effort to level up.

And the occasion for a late twist presented itself, it started when Lucas Moura was sent off for a nasty tackle to reduce Tottenham to ten men in the 88th and the incident immediately gave Everton a psychological boost.

Determined to make amends for his earlier error Michael Keane sent an impeccable long-range effort beyond Hugo Lloris, leaving the Frenchman pinned to the spot to give Everton the equalizer in the 90th minute.

Alex Iwobi was very important for Everton on the night and he was easily their best-attacking outlet.

The Nigerian also contributed massively in defense and he’d have very little concern for either the result or his performance.