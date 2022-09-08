Dramatic end to Atleti vs Porto UCL match, heartbreak for Sanusi

It was a dramatic end to proceedings at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday night as Atletico Madrid snatched a late winner against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League group stage match.
An stoppage time Antoine Griezmann, near post header broke the hearts of travelling Porto fans, who thought their side had secured a point from the contest.
Both teams had been solid at the back for 90 minutes – although Koke had a goal chalked off by CAR – until Mario Hermoso broke the deadlock in the first minute of stoppage time.
Hermoso then turned the Villain when he was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box as Porto battled hard for an equalizer.
The resultant penalty was converted by Mateus Uribe in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Only nine minutes was shown by the fourth official as stoppage, but the Referee had allowed the game stretch two minutes longer and from a corner kick, second half substitute, Griezmann sneaks in behind his marker to head home.
