Doubts Cast Over Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United Stay

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo’s future with Manchester United is uncertain with talks for a permanent deal yet to begin.

Ighalo joined United is a six months loan deal from Chinese Super league side Shanghai Shenhua, but the deal is set to expire in the next three weeks.

United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made it clear that the striker will be needed at the club next season and possibly keep him for the restart of the current campaign.

However it’s now unclear if Shanghai Shenhua are willing to allow Ighalo remain with the Premier League club beyond his contract.

The former Nigeria international has scored four goals in eight matches for the Reds before the campaign was suspended due coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile CSL clubs are back in training after the season was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and reports from China suggest the club expects the Nigerian back to lead their campaign for the new season.