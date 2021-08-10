Double Tragedy! Injury blow for Olayinka on night Slavia Prague suffer UCL elimination

There will be no UEFA Champions League football for Peter Olayinka this season as Slavia Prague lost in the third qualifying round 2-1 on aggregate to Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

It was a particularly a sad night for Olayinka who picked up an injury early in the first-half.

The Nigerian was subbed off in the 16th minute as he failed to shake off a knock from earlier in the game.

With the Czech Republic champions trailing 2-0 from the first-leg, they needed two goals to level the tie and another goal to edge their way into the next round.

However, Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men couldn’t conquer that mountain and fell short of the ambition to progress further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SK Slavia Praha (@slaviapraha)

Lukas Masopust scored in the 36th minute, but the side couldn’t find that all important second goal as their campaign in the UCL came to a halt.

Slavia Prague will now drop to the Europa League play-off round.