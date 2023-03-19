Double for Osimhen, Equals Eto’o Serie A Goal Record

A brace for Victor Osimhen in Napoli’s 4-0 win against Torino in Sunday’s Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino.
Osimhen took his goal tally for the league season to 21 and 4 assists, further improving his chances of finishing the season as golden boot winner.
The Forward scored in the 9th and 51st minutes, equalling the most goals scored by an African in a single Serie A season, a record held by Samuel Eto’o (21).
Most Serie A goals scored in a single season by an African player:
◉ 21 – Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬
◎ 21 – Samuel Eto'o 🇨🇲
