Double for Osimhen, Equals Eto’o Serie A Goal Record

Most Serie A goals scored in a single season by an African player:

◉ 21 – Victor Osimhen 🇳🇬

◎ 21 – Samuel Eto'o 🇨🇲

The Super Eagle is soaring towards the record. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/yF6elBU5P4

— Squawka (@Squawka) March 19, 2023