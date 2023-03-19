Double for Osimhen, Equals Eto’o Serie A Goal Record

TURIN, ITALY - MARCH 19: Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates the first goal during the Serie A match between Torino FC and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on March 19, 2023 in Turin, . (Photo by Diego Puletto/Getty Images)

A brace for Victor Osimhen in Napoli’s 4-0 win against Torino in Sunday’s Serie A match at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino.

Osimhen took his goal tally for the league season to 21 and 4 assists, further improving his chances of finishing the season as golden boot winner.

The Forward scored in the 9th and 51st minutes, equalling the most goals scored by an African in a single Serie A season, a record held by Samuel Eto’o (21).

Meanwhile, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s penalty (35′) and Tanguy Ndombele (68′) completed the trouncing on the day.

Napoli stretch their lead to 21points, at least until after Inter Milan’s clash against Juventus.

