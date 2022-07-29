Double Celebrations for Slavia Prague Star Peter Olayinka

Peter Olayinka celebrated the birth of his child with a brace in Slavia Prague’s 7-0 trouncing of St. Joseph’s in the second-leg Europa Conference League second qualifying round match.
Olayinka and his Actress wife Yetunde Barnabas welcomed their first child, Gemma, this week and the Forward was in action on Thursday night at the Eden Arena.
View this post on Instagram
The Nigeria international scored in both the 18th and 28th minutes; Prague’s first and third goals, as they raced to a 4-0 first half lead.
Vaclav Jurecka (20′) and Daniel Fila (34′) were the other goal scorers in the first half.
Slavia Prague constinue their dominance and after the interval Christ Tiehi (49′), Ewerton (90+3′) and Ibrahim Traore (90+4′) completed the rout.