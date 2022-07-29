Double Celebrations for Slavia Prague Star Peter Olayinka

By
Adebanjo
-
0
97
Slavia Prague striker Peter Olayinka (1st from right) whips up the "rocking the baby" celebration after his goal in the UECL. Photo | IG (slaviapraha)

Peter Olayinka celebrated the birth of his child with a brace in Slavia Prague’s 7-0 trouncing of St. Joseph’s in the second-leg Europa Conference League second qualifying round match.

Olayinka and his Actress wife Yetunde Barnabas welcomed their first child, Gemma, this week and the Forward was in action on Thursday night at the Eden Arena.

 

 

The Nigeria international scored in both the 18th and 28th minutes; Prague’s first and third goals, as they raced to a 4-0 first half lead.
Vaclav Jurecka (20′) and Daniel Fila (34′) were the other goal scorers in the first half.
Slavia Prague constinue their dominance and after the interval Christ Tiehi (49′), Ewerton (90+3′) and Ibrahim Traore (90+4′) completed the rout.

 

Meanwhile, Olayinka was replaced in the second half (66′), substituted for his compatriot and last season’s revelation Moses Usor.
The Slavists wrapped up the tie 11-0 on aggregate and march into the thrid qualifying round to face Greek side Panathinaikos.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here