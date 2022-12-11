Dosu Joseph Downplays Super Eagles Goalkeeping Woes

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
76
Nigeria's goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.(Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images)

Former goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, has suggested that the country is not short of goalkeeping talents as it is popularly believed.

Dosu, who won gold at the Atlanta 1996 Olympic, in a chat with FL, said it is possible to have bad days, but it won’t be fair to adjudge them as “terrible” goalkeepers.

 

Currently, Super Eagles goalkeepers have come under scrutiny and criticism for their performances.

 

Nigeria’s 2021 AFCON ouster was blamed on goalkeeping as well as the World Cup.

 

However, Dosu has negated the popular takes that there are no good goalkeepers in the country.

 

The former goalie insists Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho are good enough and Adebayo Adeleye, hasn’t been handed much opportunities.

 

‘There are good enough goalkeepers in the Nigerian Professional Football League as well, and it is all about giving them the opportunities and it could go a long way,’ Dosu Joseph concluded.

