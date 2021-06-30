Dortmund wants Madueke to Replace Manchester United-bound Jadon Sancho

With the Jadon Sancho transfer saga almost nearing its end, when hopefully a move to the Theater of Dreams with Manchester United could become reality, Borussia Dortmund are already shopping for his replacement and their attention is on Noni Madueke.

Madueke, 21, is currently contracted to Dutch Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven until 2024 and is valued at €16 million.

According to Sportsmole, quoting German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, The England U21 winger, who is also eligible to play for Nigeria is top on the list to fill Sancho’s spot.

Last season the Crystal Palace academy product enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Eredivisie, registering 7 goals and 6 assists in 24 league appearances.