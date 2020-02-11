Dortmund desperate to land Nigerian striker Dennis

German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have expressed interest to sign Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis joined Brugge from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in a £1.3 million deal in the summer of 2017.

He has been impressive for the Blue-Black this term, netting five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions thus far.

The form has seen him attract interest from Dortmund and a host of other European clubs including Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Watford and Monaco.

According to Belgian outlet HLN, Dortmund are looking to add more firepower upfront and have identified the Nigerian as an ideal candidate.

Also, it was gathered that a scout from the club was present during the Belgian Cup game between Club Brugge and ZulteWaregem on February 5th.

The 23-year-old hugged the headlines in this season’s UEFA Champions League when he scored two goals in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the group stage at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He signed a new three year deal with Club Brugge in September and is believed to be valued at around €30 million.