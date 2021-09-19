Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin: Haaland wins the battle against Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi was replaced after 55 minutes in the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and Dortmund at the Signa Iduna Park on Sunday.
Awoniyi fired blanks in the game that produced six goals, the hosts walking away with a 4-2 win.
Erling Haaland scored a brace in the encounter to inspire his team’s victory.
On his part though, the Nigerian did have a decent game, registering a shot on target, 1 block and 1 clearance, he also won 3 aerial duels.
However, the Norwegian was voted the best player on the pitch, scoring an 8.8 rating.