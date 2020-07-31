Done Deal! Victor Osimhen Sends Message to Napoli Fans

Victor Osimhen says he’s delighted to be joining Napoli and can’t wait to make his first appearance for the Club.

Napoli confirmed the signing of the Nigerian forward from French Ligue one side Lille Metropole on Wednesday.

The player put pen to paper for five years deal with the Serie A giants, twelve months after signing for Lille from Belgian side Charleroi.

The Striker who is now expected to wear the club’s number 9 jersey for next season, took to his social media to thank the club for their faith.

“Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey, thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli 🔵⚪️ #forzanapolisempre,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a statement on its website, the Serie Club expressed delight with the signing of the young Forward.

The 21-year-old striker was born in Lagos, Nigeria on 29 December 1998.

Osimhen came through the youth ranks at Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos and turned professional shortly after his 18th birthday when he joined Wolfsburg.

He spent the 2017/18 season in Germany before moving to Charleroi on loan the following year. He was an instant success in the Jupiler Pro League, netting 20 goals in 36 appearances.

Lille snapped him up in the summer of 2019 and he went on to play 38 times for the French side, bagging 18 goals in the process.

Osimhen helped Nigeria win the U17 World Cup in 2015, when he finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals. He made his full Nigeria debut in June 2017 and so far has 10 caps and four goals to his name.