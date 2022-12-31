Done and Dusted! Al-Nassr Seals Cristiano Ronaldo Deal

After severing ties with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has put an end to a long period of transfer uncertainty surrounding his immediate future.

Ronaldo, 37, signed a 2-year deal with Al Nassr worth 175million pounds, for the 37-yeal old.

The deal will reportedly run over a seven-year period, albeit not in playing capacity.

According Marca the Portuguese Star will play for a period of two and a-half-year period before taking up an ambassadorial role and helping in Saudi Arabia’s bid to co-host the World Cup with Egypt.

Al Nassr announced the signing of the Superstar on social media:

“History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano

to your new home @AlNassrFC.”

The 5-time-balon d’or winner would team up with Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in the Yellow and Blue colours of Al Nassr.