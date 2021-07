Ahmed Musa has completed his switch to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk on a free transfer.

Musa returned to Europe since 2015 and after a brief spell with NPFL side Kano Pillars.

The Istanbul-based club finished 8th in the Turkish top-flight last season.

Fatih Karagumruk boasts the likes of former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Vivian, Argentine midfielder Lucas Biglia and Italian forward Fabio Borini.