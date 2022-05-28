Does Dessers ever Rest? Forward Arrives Dallas 48 hours after Conference League final

Cyriel Dessers has arrived Nigeria’s training camp in Dallas ahead of Saturday’s International Friendly against Mexico, the Striker even took part in the final training session.

Dessers travelled 19 hours from Albania, after the Europa Conference League final with Feyenoord, through to Rotterdam.

Then he arrived Amsterdam on the same Morning he flew into Dallas, where he finally joined the Nigeria NT.

The Forward, who earned only his second invitation to the Super Eagles since his debut in 2020, was cast into the International career wilderness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigeria Super Eagles (@ng_supereagles)

As recent as January, he was snubbed for a spot in Nigeria’s squad to the 2021 AFCON, despite his improved form for Feyenoord in the Eredivisie and in Europe.

Impressively, Dessers went on to finish the campaign with 21 goals in 47 appearances, reaching the ECL final and helping Feyenoord pick up a Europa League ticket for next season.

Meanwhile, the 27 year-old’s club future is still uncertain as he returns to his Parent club, KRC Genk.

Feyenoord were offered the option to make the deal permanent, but financial constraints have hindered talks for the Player’s bargain market value of €3 million.

Regardless, Cyriel Dessers is focused on football and is keen to convince new Super Eagles head Coach, Jose Peseiro on a prominent role in the team.

And He could get the chance to lead Nigeria’s attack in the friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador in the absence of Victor Osimhen.