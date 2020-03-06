Do You Think this Manchester United Fans’ Song for Ighalo is Offensive

Have you heard the song Manchester United fans composed for their January signing, Odion Ighalo?

On Thursday during the FA Cup fourth round tie against Derby County, the 5000 travelling United fans chorused the lyrics.

Ighalo scored a brace in Man United’s 3-0 victory to progress through to the quarter-final round.

A twitter user SimplyUtd posted a video as the crowd sang the tune, accompanied with a caption of the lyrics:

VIVA IGHALO

VIVA IGHALO

COMING FROM SHANGHAI

WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE

VIVA IGHALO

Tell us what you make of it: Just Fun or Inappropriate?