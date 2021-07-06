Disgraced former Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf to be offered NT role Again

Salisu Yusuf is set to return to the Super Eagles in his old role as Chief Coach as part of major shake up of the team’s technical crew ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers according to reports.

Yusuf was first removed from the role after he was found guilty of accepting cash gift from an undercover football agent back in 2018.

He served a one-year ban but has since returned to management and is currently Technical Adviser of Rangers Int’l FC in the NPFL.

However, as reported by OwnGoalNigeria the 59 year-old Coach and could get an upgrade and soon too.

“While Gernot Rohr will keep his role as head coach of the team, Salisu Yusuf who was suspended and later relinquished of his role after a bribe for spot scandal while handling the CHAN team is back in the team.”

Yusuf’s return is also claimed to be on the behest of Gernot Rohr, both of them formed a good working relationship, something the German failed to find with Imama Amapakabo and his successor Joseph Yobo.

His return will also mean the NFF might reassess the position of former captain, Joseph Yobo, who was appointed 1st Assistant Coach in February 2020.

The report claims Yobo will be demoted to 2nd assistant, although the sweeping changes might be opposed to by the Sport Ministry, who will have the final say on the ratification.