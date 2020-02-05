Dikko Reveals Embarrassing Reason why NPFL Matches aren’t Televised

The League Management Company chairman Shehu Dikko has revealed that it will be difficult to broadcast live Nigeria Professional Football League matches because of the lack of production capacity from Nigerian television operators.

Dikko made this known while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the NPFL/LaLiga coaching clinic holding in Abuja.

The LMC chief stated that there are only two operational Outside Broadcasting (OB) vans in the country and the one in MKO Abiola stadium is not been utilised.

“In the whole of Nigeria today, there are only 2 OB vans and they belong to a private company. Ask Enyimba, Rangers, for every match they show live, CAF deducts about $30,000 from their money as cost of productions. In the MKO stadium, the OB vans are lying fallow since they were bought several years ago,” he said.

The NFF 2nd vice president added that the well publicized TV deal with Next TV is yet to take effect due to some logistics.

“We are trying to get investments into the league which is coming and to set up production capacity. We have built the app for the games to be watched life and give the games to other networks.

“We are working on getting the equipment. We don’t want to broadcast one game or two when they are about 8 games. If I produce quality games, even Super Sports will take them. AIT, NTA will show the games.

“They will simply use their platforms to broadcast them. It is not the duty of TV stations to produce for the league, they only receive the contents,” he said.

Lille 1-0 Rennes: Osimhen Fails to Hit the Target

Victor Osimhen failed to get on the scoresheet when Lille defeated third placed Rennes 1-0 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday night.

Osimhen was well marshaled throughout the encounter by the determined Rennes defenders.

The Nigerian has now failed to score at home in the league for the third straight game, but his strike partner Loic Remy scored in the 4th minute, and it proved the winner.

Osimhen, who scored the winner against Strasbourg in Lille’s win last week has 11 league goals for his side this season.

The win keeps Les Dogues’ next season Champions league qualification hope alive.