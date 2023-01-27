Difficult night for Under pressure Ajax LB Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey played for just an hour in Thursday’s Eredivisie match between Ajax and Volendam.
Bassey made his 16th league appearance for Ajax on Thursday at the Johan Cruijff Arena and it was the first time he was subbed off in a league game as a tactical decision.
His only league goal for Ajax had come against Volendam in the reverse fixture which Ajax won 4-2.
But on this night, the 23 year-old LB was replaced by Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, and the attacker went on to make an impact down the line.
Kudus brought Ajax level in the 80th after the hosts were stunned, going behind in the 59th minute when Damon Mirani headed home the game’s opener.
Meanwhile, Thursday’s situation complicates things for Bassey even more following the growing criticisms of his true ability and talent.
Calvin Bassey, who joined Ajax from Rangers for €23million may be struggling to live up to hype around his transfer.