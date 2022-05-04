Diego Maradona’s Iconic World Cup shirt sells for over ₦5 trillion

The Diego Maradona @Argentina shirt which he wore in the 1986 @FIFAWorldCup quarter-final against England has sold for £7,142,500 at the end of a two-week online auction at @Sothebys, it officially becomes the most expensive match-worn sports jersey in history. pic.twitter.com/MTGVFlgmhZ

