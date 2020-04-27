Diego Costa Rekindles Feud with Former Chelsea Manager

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa has aimed a slight dig at former boss Antonio Conte, aiming the Italian won’t last a season at Real Madrid.

Costa alongside Victor Moses played a huge role in Chelsea’s title winning season under Conte in 2017, but the Spaniard soon had a fall out with the Manager and was frozen out of the team.

Conte reportedly ended Costa’s Chelsea career via text message during the off season.

While looking back at the moment, Costa believed his former boss handled the situation poorly and accused him of being too suspicious.

“We had problems off the pitch, but I think he is a really good manager. I have no hard feelings towards Conte.

“But to be a top, top manager, he needs to change the human side of his management. He is very suspicious.

“At a like, say, Real Madrid, he would never last a season.” he said.

Conte was later sacked by Chelsea after failing to defend the the Premier league title and the club subsequently finished outside the top four.